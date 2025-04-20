Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bilibili worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

BILI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

