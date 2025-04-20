Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

