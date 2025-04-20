Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ICL opened at $6.37 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.0403 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.