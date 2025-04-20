Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AAAU opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

