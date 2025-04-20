Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of First Hawaiian worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.64 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
