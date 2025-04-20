Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,021 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

In other Sphere Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

SPHR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

