Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $352.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

