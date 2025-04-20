Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.22 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

