Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.22 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
MGK opened at $292.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.96.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.