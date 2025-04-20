Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

WHG opened at $16.31 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

