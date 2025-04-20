Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of PROG worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,937,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PROG by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PROG by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 562,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after buying an additional 111,406 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Trading Up 2.6 %

PRG opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at PROG

In other news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

