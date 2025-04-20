Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,309,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 717,981 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,144,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,477,000 after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

