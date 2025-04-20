Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,482,000 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,509,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,593,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 267,791 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

BORR stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

