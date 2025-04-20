Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,430 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,423,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,622 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.