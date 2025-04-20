Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 88,464 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 268.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,464 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after purchasing an additional 714,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of V2X by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 210,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 172.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.