Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Afya by 2,115.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Afya by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

