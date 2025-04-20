Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.26% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 149,130 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EPM. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EPM opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.