Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,545 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.64% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $59,819.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,175.68. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,764.50. This represents a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $440,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.17 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

Kewaunee Scientific Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

