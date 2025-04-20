Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 82.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $169.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.57. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

