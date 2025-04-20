Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

