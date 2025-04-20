Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 545,245 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545,245 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

IVR stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $435.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.37%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.23%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

