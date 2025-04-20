Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics

In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,078.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,541.60. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

FEIM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $167.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Report on FEIM

About Frequency Electronics

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.