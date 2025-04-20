Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

