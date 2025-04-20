Rep. Dwight Evans Buys Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

