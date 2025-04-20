Rep. Dwight Evans Buys International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM opened at $238.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $221,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.