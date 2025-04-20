Rep. Dwight Evans Sells American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Tower stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $223.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.44. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Tower by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,769 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 432,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

