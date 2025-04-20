Rep. Dwight Evans Sells Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.56 and a 200 day moving average of $301.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

