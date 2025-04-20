Rep. Dwight Evans Sells The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Williams Companies stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Williams Companies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

