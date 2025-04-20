Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.82.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Repligen has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

