Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRDL Q1 Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

