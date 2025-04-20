Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRDL Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2025

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.