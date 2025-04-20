Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic Q3 Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.