Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Q3 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.