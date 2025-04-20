Research Analysts Set Expectations for Metro Q3 Earnings

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.00.

MRU stock opened at C$102.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$96.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.30. Metro has a 12-month low of C$69.19 and a 12-month high of C$103.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

