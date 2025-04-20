Reviewing Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84% Toyota Motor 10.86% 14.00% 5.48%

Volatility & Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.35 $15.43 billion C$2.76 5.16 Toyota Motor $46,746.15 billion 0.01 $34.12 billion $24.22 7.29

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Toyota Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Toyota Motor 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

