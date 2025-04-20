Reviewing Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and StealthGas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 1.76 $145.25 million $3.38 6.35 StealthGas $167.26 million 1.13 $51.94 million $1.90 2.71

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas. StealthGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58% StealthGas 40.87% 11.36% 9.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 StealthGas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.46%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than StealthGas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats StealthGas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals. It offers crude oil and natural gas. The company operates a fleet of 33 LPG carries, including six JV vessels. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

