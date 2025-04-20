Reviewing Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $207,552.00 10.62 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $271.44 million 0.00 -$12.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Fangdd Network Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safe and Green Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Free Report)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

