Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $4,184,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,952 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.