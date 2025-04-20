Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $64.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

