Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,584 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 565,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.15 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,277.80. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $15,028,538. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

