Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $290.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.95.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. The trade was a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $2,681,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,043.54. This trade represents a 96.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,805 shares of company stock valued at $41,907,752. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

