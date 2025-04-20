Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ACI

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

