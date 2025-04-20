Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for MGRM Q1 Earnings

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Monogram Orthopaedics from $4.00 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

Shares of Monogram Orthopaedics stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.77. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Monogram Orthopaedics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Featured Articles

