Roth Capital Has Pessimistic View of Cinemark Q1 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.6 %

Cinemark stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

