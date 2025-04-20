Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $30.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

