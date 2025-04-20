Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,443 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

