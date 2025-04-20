Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 33,362 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Alphatec by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 201,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 770,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $414,043.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,545.08. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,015,104.32. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,800 shares of company stock worth $3,201,469 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

