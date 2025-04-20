Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1,815.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $104.46 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

