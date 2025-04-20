Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.19. The firm has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

