Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,358 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $165.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

