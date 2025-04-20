Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 567 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SF opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

